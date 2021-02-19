Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 150,287 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $71,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameren by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

