Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fortinet worth $73,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.