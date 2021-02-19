Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238,607 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $65,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.09 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.