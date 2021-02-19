Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.41 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Extra Space Storage worth $80,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

