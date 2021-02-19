Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 159.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Palomar worth $69,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,173,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

