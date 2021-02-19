Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,768,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 813,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
SBBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.
The company has a market cap of $237.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
