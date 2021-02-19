Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAUHY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

