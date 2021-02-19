STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SSKN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

