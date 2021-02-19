Storj (STORJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.35 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Storj has a total market cap of $212.81 million and $60.35 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00827651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00037231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021061 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.53 or 0.04875450 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

