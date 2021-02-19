Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,555 call options.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $4.74 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.