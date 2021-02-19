Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,555 call options.
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $4.74 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
