Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 79,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 15,808 call options.

SABR traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

