Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,537 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the typical volume of 823 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $220.01 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 99.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

