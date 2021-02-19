Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $78.85. Approximately 2,158,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,416,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,634 shares of company stock valued at $19,871,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

