Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.55

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.
About The Supreme Cannabis
