Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.55

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

