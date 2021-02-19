Stifel Nicolaus Increases Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $40.25

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.50 to $40.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.86% from the company’s previous close.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

