Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFE. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded McAfee to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

