Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.81

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 91.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

