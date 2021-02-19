StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.16 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

