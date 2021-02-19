Stephens Begins Coverage on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,442. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

