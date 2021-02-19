State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STT stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

