State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.
State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
STT stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
