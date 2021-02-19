State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,751 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

