State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.