State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Datadog by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold 2,231,294 shares of company stock valued at $223,268,453 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,545.48 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

