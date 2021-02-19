State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 610.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $39,630,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,801 shares of company stock valued at $39,776,725. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

