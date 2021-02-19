State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,873 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,626 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

