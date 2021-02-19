State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 237,904 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

X opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

