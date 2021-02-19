State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Q2 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,792,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

