State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,740 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

