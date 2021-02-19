State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 40,000 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 1.06% of Gladstone Land worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $164,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 86.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

