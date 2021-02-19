State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $323,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.92 and its 200-day moving average is $480.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

