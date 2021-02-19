State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $210,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.16. 83,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

