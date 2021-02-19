State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $125.71 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $125,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 556,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

