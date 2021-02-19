State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 35,116 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $146,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

