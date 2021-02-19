State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,856 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $174,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

