State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The company has a market cap of $767.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

