State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.
NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The company has a market cap of $767.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
