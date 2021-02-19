Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.