STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $97,737,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,247,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

