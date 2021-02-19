SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

