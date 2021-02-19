SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 3.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

SSNC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.