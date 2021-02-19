SPX FLOW, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

