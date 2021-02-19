Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.54.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

