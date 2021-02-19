Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33.

SPT stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

