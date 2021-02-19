Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 4,217,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

