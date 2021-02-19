Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of SPR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. 106,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,346. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $7,680,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

