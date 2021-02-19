SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $93.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

