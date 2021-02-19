SP Asset Management Purchases 6,476 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 25.4% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $184,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

FB stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.25. 357,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.15. The stock has a market cap of $755.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

