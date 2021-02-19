SP Asset Management Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.5% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85,344.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 69,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.