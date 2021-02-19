SP Asset Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $4,430,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.86 on Friday, hitting $2,126.06. 12,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,894.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

