SP Asset Management Buys Shares of 9,448 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,181,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,584,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,470,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock worth $107,623,718.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

