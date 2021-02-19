SP Asset Management Buys 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.89. 46,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

